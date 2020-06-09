One person killed and others injured in Durban building collapse
One person has died in Durban CBD following a building collapse on Tuesday morning.
An overhanging veranda collapsed to the pavement at the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo and Dr Goonam street.
Roads have been closed to traffic in order for the area to be cleared.
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.
Six people have been taken to hospital and three people who were in the vicinity when the building collapsed where stabilised on the scene.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Rescue care workers say everyone who was inside the building has been rescued and now they are investigating the collapse of the veranda.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
KwaZulu-Natal: One dead multiple injured, many believed to be trapped in structural collapse in Durban central https://t.co/z6SbUI947x#ArriveAlive #StructuralCollapse @Netcare911_sa pic.twitter.com/rGeoVg91Lj— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) June 9, 2020
BREAKING: Parts of a building at the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo and Dr Goonam street has collapsed in the Durban CBD. So far, one person has died. Several others are believed to be entrapped in the building. Emergency services are on the scene. #DurbanBuildingCollapse @etvNewsSA pic.twitter.com/FhvYoE8YKP— Nabeelah Shaikh (@Nabeelah_Shaikh) June 9, 2020
Building collapsing at Cnr Dr Goonam and Dr Yusuf Dadoo street. #durban #durbanbuildingcollapse #dbnbuildingcollapse pic.twitter.com/ubUQ3627aM— Darren Stewart (@DarrenDStewart1) June 9, 2020
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Virgin Active SA to implement changes to comply with COVID-19 regulations
Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman reflects on the different changes that the gym will do when it reopens.Read More
Brrrr... freezing weekend ahead for Gauteng residents
The South African Weather Service says a cold front accompanied by severe frost is expected to hit the province on Friday.Read More
UPDATE: 26,099 recoveries as national death toll reaches 1,080
There are 2,594 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 943,059.Read More
We are determined to take the matter right to the end - Mpianzi family lawyer
The family Enock Mpianzi will be suing the Gauteng Education Department for R10 million for his death.Read More
Joburg Mayor Makhubo self-isolates after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
It’s understood a staff member in the mayor’s office tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week.Read More
Enock Mpianzi's family suing Gauteng Education Dept for R10m
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement on Monday afternoon while giving an update on the resumption of the 2020 academic year.Read More
[LISTEN] Why some courts function during lockdown while others don't
Chairperson of the General Council of the Bar, Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle says judges are not properly equipped to work remotely.Read More
School reopening: What happens when the next cohort comes? - Naptosa
A number of schools were unable to open on Monday because of varying issues like the supply of water.Read More
[LISTEN] Boogaloo Cannabis Academy offers online short courses
Azania Mosaka talks to co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy Trenton Birch about this and more.Read More
COVID-19 is milder in babies and children but facts change daily - Dr Irhuma
Wits University clinical pharmacologist Dr Mohammed Irhuma talks about how COVID-19 affects children and babies.Read More