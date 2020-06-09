One person killed and others injured in Durban building collapse





One person has died in Durban CBD following a building collapse on Tuesday morning.

An overhanging veranda collapsed to the pavement at the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo and Dr Goonam street.

Roads have been closed to traffic in order for the area to be cleared.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.

Six people have been taken to hospital and three people who were in the vicinity when the building collapsed where stabilised on the scene. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Rescue care workers say everyone who was inside the building has been rescued and now they are investigating the collapse of the veranda. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

BREAKING: Parts of a building at the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo and Dr Goonam street has collapsed in the Durban CBD. So far, one person has died. Several others are believed to be entrapped in the building. Emergency services are on the scene. #DurbanBuildingCollapse @etvNewsSA pic.twitter.com/FhvYoE8YKP — Nabeelah Shaikh (@Nabeelah_Shaikh) June 9, 2020

