Virgin Active SA to implement changes to comply with COVID-19 regulations
In an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus which has to date killed 1080 people in South Africa, the country is going through lockdown Level 3.
While people can now exercise outdoors between 6am and 6pm, they are still barred from doing so in organised groups, gyms remain closed under Level 3.
As it currently stands and as per draft inputs, recreational facilities, health centres and gyms should reopen under Level 1.
Virgin Active SA is in the process of implementing changes in preparation for when gyms can reopen.
Some of the measures may include booking sessions before hand, bikes and tredmills disabled on the floor as well as temperature checks.
Clement Manyathela on the Midday Report chats to Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman to give more insight on the matter.
They have also implemented new ventilation systems in some of their gyms that help to replace the air quicker. In the weights area, when you use the weights you have to put them in a square and then it's cleaned and put back.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider
Listen below to the full conversation:
