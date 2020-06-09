[LISTEN] COVID-19 employees may not have to test negative to return to work
The Department of Employment and Labour has clarified that employees who test positive for COVID-19 must have completed the required 14 days of isolation for an employer to consider letting them back at work. This is also under the condition that they undergo a medical evaluation depending on the severity of the illness.
New COVID-19 labour-related regulations make it possible for employees who have been diagnosed with the virus to return to work without testing negative for the virus.
Business Day on Tuesday reported that this is one of the amendments Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi has made to alleviate pressure on laboratories.
The department's chief inspector for health and safety, Tibor Szana, says there are exactly five conditions that must be considered.
Let's say you have been in contact and have been diagnosed, the employer cannot let you back at that stage of the assessment so you will go into isolation, you will do everything that the Department of Health has indicated in terms of the isolation.Tibor Szana, Chief inspector for health and safety - Department of Employment and Labour
The science does tell us that the virus runs a certain course and what this particular clause then says is once you have run the course for about 14 to 21 days, you should be free of this virus and if you have run the 14 days, the employer may consider letting you back.Tibor Szana, Chief inspector for health and safety - Department of Employment and Labour
There is also a condition where if you have had the disease moderately or severely that you undergo a medical evaluation before you can go back to work. If you had it lightly then it wouldn't be affected here.Tibor Szana, Chief inspector for health and safety - Department of Employment and Labour
Personal hygiene is critical - wearing of the mask, social distancing, cough etiquette and all the other things that have been listed must play itself out.Tibor Szana, Chief inspector for health and safety - Department of Employment and Labour
The fourth one is that the employer monitors the worker, so it is not just a case of letting the worker back but in case the worker should regress and the virus does show signs of coming back then the employer can take immediate action.Tibor Szana, Chief inspector for health and safety - Department of Employment and Labour
The last one is that from the date of diagnosis, at least for 21 days the employee should wear what is known as a surgical mask for that period.Tibor Szana, Chief inspector for health and safety - Department of Employment and Labour
There is no fool-proof method, this is what the science is showing us that we can possibly get away with in terms of this virus at the moment.Tibor Szana, Chief inspector for health and safety - Department of Employment and Labour
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Government working to procure laptops for NSFAS students - Nzimande
Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane gives a summary of the minister's update.Read More
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco
Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline.Read More
Virgin Active SA to implement changes to comply with COVID-19 regulations
Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman reflects on the different changes that the gym will do when it reopens.Read More
'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients'
Tygerberg Hospital’s professor Elmin Steyn and SAMRC’s professor Charles Parry reflect on the lifting of the ban on alcohol.Read More
SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer
Wikus Steyl says the military was supposed to protect citizens during the lockdown and not kill them.Read More
UPDATE: 26,099 recoveries as national death toll reaches 1,080
There are 2,594 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 943,059.Read More
[LISTEN] Why some courts function during lockdown while others don't
Chairperson of the General Council of the Bar, Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle says judges are not properly equipped to work remotely.Read More
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights
DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers.Read More
COVID-19 is milder in babies and children but facts change daily - Dr Irhuma
Wits University clinical pharmacologist Dr Mohammed Irhuma talks about how COVID-19 affects children and babies.Read More
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools
Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools.Read More