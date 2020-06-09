[LISTEN] COVID-19 employees may not have to test negative to return to work





The Department of Employment and Labour has clarified that employees who test positive for COVID-19 must have completed the required 14 days of isolation for an employer to consider letting them back at work. This is also under the condition that they undergo a medical evaluation depending on the severity of the illness.

New COVID-19 labour-related regulations make it possible for employees who have been diagnosed with the virus to return to work without testing negative for the virus.

Business Day on Tuesday reported that this is one of the amendments Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi has made to alleviate pressure on laboratories.

The department's chief inspector for health and safety, Tibor Szana, says there are exactly five conditions that must be considered.

Let's say you have been in contact and have been diagnosed, the employer cannot let you back at that stage of the assessment so you will go into isolation, you will do everything that the Department of Health has indicated in terms of the isolation. Tibor Szana, Chief inspector for health and safety - Department of Employment and Labour

The science does tell us that the virus runs a certain course and what this particular clause then says is once you have run the course for about 14 to 21 days, you should be free of this virus and if you have run the 14 days, the employer may consider letting you back. Tibor Szana, Chief inspector for health and safety - Department of Employment and Labour

There is also a condition where if you have had the disease moderately or severely that you undergo a medical evaluation before you can go back to work. If you had it lightly then it wouldn't be affected here. Tibor Szana, Chief inspector for health and safety - Department of Employment and Labour

Personal hygiene is critical - wearing of the mask, social distancing, cough etiquette and all the other things that have been listed must play itself out. Tibor Szana, Chief inspector for health and safety - Department of Employment and Labour

The fourth one is that the employer monitors the worker, so it is not just a case of letting the worker back but in case the worker should regress and the virus does show signs of coming back then the employer can take immediate action. Tibor Szana, Chief inspector for health and safety - Department of Employment and Labour

The last one is that from the date of diagnosis, at least for 21 days the employee should wear what is known as a surgical mask for that period. Tibor Szana, Chief inspector for health and safety - Department of Employment and Labour

There is no fool-proof method, this is what the science is showing us that we can possibly get away with in terms of this virus at the moment. Tibor Szana, Chief inspector for health and safety - Department of Employment and Labour

