Are massive taxi fare hikes justified? Transport economist explains





The announcement by some taxi associations that they will be increasing their taxi fares has raised concern from commuters.

The Transport Ministry has appealed for patience from the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) as they were indicated that their fares will increase by 172%.

Commuters from Alexandra will have to pay R30 for a single trip to Sandton instead of the current R11.

Is the taxi fare hike justifiable?

Azania Mosaka speaks to transport economist, Ofentse Mokwena about the issue.

RELATED: Transport ministry appeals for patience as Armsta prepares to increase taxi fare

These price hikes were expected because the promise of relief was tabled as part of the core for operations to continue. Ofentse Mokwena, Transport economist

Fare increases depend on the particular corridor. For the associations, it may make sense but for commuters, it makes no sense at all. Ofentse Mokwena, Transport economist

If there is an alternative, it may push commuters to alternatives but for most communities, there are no alternatives. Ofentse Mokwena, Transport economist

Listen to the full interview below...