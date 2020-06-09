Are massive taxi fare hikes justified? Transport economist explains

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
R239 million in salaries - this is what SA will have to pay the Cuban medical brigade
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ms. Siviwe Gwarube - DA MP and Spokesperson on the Health Portfolio
Today at 22:05
How to handle a pay cut
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
John Manyike - Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients' Tygerberg Hospital’s professor Elmin Steyn and SAMRC’s professor Charles Parry reflect on the lifting of the ban on alcohol. 9 June 2020 8:15 AM
SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer Wikus Steyl says the military was supposed to protect citizens during the lockdown and not kill them. 9 June 2020 7:27 AM
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers. 8 June 2020 4:08 PM
View all Politics
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19 Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science. 9 June 2020 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Sunday Brunch's Tim Lovejoy falls off stage on live TV Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Are massive taxi fare hikes justified? Transport economist explains

9 June 2020 3:26 PM
by
Tags:
Transport
Taxi fare increase
Taxis
taxi fare hike
taxi prices

Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena says taxi fare hike often push commuters to use alternatives where possible.

The announcement by some taxi associations that they will be increasing their taxi fares has raised concern from commuters.

The Transport Ministry has appealed for patience from the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) as they were indicated that their fares will increase by 172%.

Commuters from Alexandra will have to pay R30 for a single trip to Sandton instead of the current R11.

Is the taxi fare hike justifiable?

Azania Mosaka speaks to transport economist, Ofentse Mokwena about the issue.

RELATED: Transport ministry appeals for patience as Armsta prepares to increase taxi fare

These price hikes were expected because the promise of relief was tabled as part of the core for operations to continue.

Ofentse Mokwena, Transport economist

Fare increases depend on the particular corridor. For the associations, it may make sense but for commuters, it makes no sense at all.

Ofentse Mokwena, Transport economist

If there is an alternative, it may push commuters to alternatives but for most communities, there are no alternatives.

Ofentse Mokwena, Transport economist

Listen to the full interview below...


9 June 2020 3:26 PM
by
Tags:
Transport
Taxi fare increase
Taxis
taxi fare hike
taxi prices

Recommended

More from Local

tshegofatso-pulejpg

Lesufi assures Tshegofatso Pule's family that police will provide updates

9 June 2020 6:40 PM

The 28-year-old's body was found hanging from a tree on Monday. She also had stab wounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171108-taxi-strike3edjpg

Alexandra Taxi Association agrees to back down on 172% price hike

9 June 2020 6:19 PM

Santaco spokesperson Midday Mali says a final decision concerning commuters across Gauteng will be made on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

groceriesjpg

[LISTEN] Grocery costs impacting heavily on families living on low incomes

9 June 2020 5:34 PM

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group says families may be spending 30% more than they did two months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blade

Government working to procure laptops for NSFAS students - Nzimande

9 June 2020 5:08 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane gives a summary of the minister's update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco

9 June 2020 3:56 PM

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160825SarsWars013.jpg

Van Loggerenberg welcomes order setting aside 'Sars rogue unit' report

9 June 2020 3:49 PM

Former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg's lawyer Bernard Hotz said that the Minister of State Security and the current inspector-general agreed that the report must be set aside.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

[LISTEN] COVID-19 employees may not have to test negative to return to work

9 June 2020 2:03 PM

labour Department chief inspector for health and safety Tibor Szana says there are five conditions that must be considered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

Virgin Active SA to implement changes to comply with COVID-19 regulations

9 June 2020 1:35 PM

Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman reflects on the different changes that the gym will do when it reopens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

durbangif

One person killed and others injured in Durban building collapse

9 June 2020 1:03 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says rescue care workers say everyone who was inside the building has been rescued.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

194af514-e1d8-4451-814a-61e0387bc2b2.jpg

Brrrr... freezing weekend ahead for Gauteng residents

9 June 2020 10:45 AM

The South African Weather Service says a cold front accompanied by severe frost is expected to hit the province on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alexandra Taxi Association agrees to back down on 172% price hike

Local

Lesufi assures Tshegofatso Pule's family that police will provide updates

Local

Van Loggerenberg welcomes order setting aside 'Sars rogue unit' report

Local

EWN Highlights

Family of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule deeply hurt by her murder

9 June 2020 7:09 PM

Ipid finalises inquiry report into Collins Khosa’s death

9 June 2020 6:53 PM

Mbalula: Killing of 2 Durban Metro Police cops a loss for SA

9 June 2020 6:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA