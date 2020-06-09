Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 21:05
R239 million in salaries - this is what SA will have to pay the Cuban medical brigade
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ms. Siviwe Gwarube - DA MP and Spokesperson on the Health Portfolio
Today at 22:05
How to handle a pay cut
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
John Manyike - Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients' Tygerberg Hospital's professor Elmin Steyn and SAMRC's professor Charles Parry reflect on the lifting of the ban on alcohol.
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19

9 June 2020
Coronavirus
COVID-19
behavioural science

Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science.

What sort of nudges can be used to encourage safer behaviour during the COVID-19 pandemic?

BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble talks to Azania Mosaka to explore how behavioural science can help.

If you want to have behavioural change happen at a sustainable level and really turn it into a habit, that needs to feel very much your choice and part of your day-to-day environment. I think that is where the key to success lies with nudges is that you have the freedom to choose but that it is using very specific biases.

Tegan Crymble, Head of strategy - BreadCrumbs Linguistics

One of the really cool nudges that we can implement is around making the desired behaviour the social norm. So if everyone is staying home, wearing a mask, social distancing, we want to conform to that and we do want to adopt that behaviour.

Tegan Crymble, Head of strategy - BreadCrumbs Linguistics

Click on the link below to hear more...


Coronavirus
COVID-19
behavioural science

