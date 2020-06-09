[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19





What sort of nudges can be used to encourage safer behaviour during the COVID-19 pandemic?

BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble talks to Azania Mosaka to explore how behavioural science can help.

If you want to have behavioural change happen at a sustainable level and really turn it into a habit, that needs to feel very much your choice and part of your day-to-day environment. I think that is where the key to success lies with nudges is that you have the freedom to choose but that it is using very specific biases. Tegan Crymble, Head of strategy - BreadCrumbs Linguistics

One of the really cool nudges that we can implement is around making the desired behaviour the social norm. So if everyone is staying home, wearing a mask, social distancing, we want to conform to that and we do want to adopt that behaviour. Tegan Crymble, Head of strategy - BreadCrumbs Linguistics

