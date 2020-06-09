No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco
The Internation Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says no international flight has been denied adding rights in the country.
This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) wrote to the minister of Dirco seeking answers as to why international repatriation flights were denied landing rights in the country.
Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyale says the part is working on outdated information.
RELATED: DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights
Permission was granted for that flight to land in South Africa on 8 June, the operators of that flight, however, requested permission to land on 12 June and this has also been granted.Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson - Dirco
We spoke to the country manager of KLM Dutch airlines who says he was very surprised by the statement by the DA.Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson - Dirco
He says he contacted the DA to alert them that they are wrong and they should correct the information because no flight of KLM has been denied permission to land.Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson - Dirco
Listen to the full interview below...
