Government working to procure laptops for NSFAS students - Nzimande

9 June 2020 5:08 PM
by
Tags:
NSFAS
Higher Education Minister Blaze Nzimande
Data
laptops

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane gives a summary of the minister's update.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande says the project of providing National Student Financial Aid Scheme is a South African (NSFAS) students with laptops and data will cost almost R5 billion.

Speaking at a press briefing Nzimande says they are trying to link the laptops to educational sites so that students do not get charged.

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane has more.

RELATED: Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela

Students will get 10GB of daytime data and 20GB nighttime data.

Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

You have to go to educational sites and you will not be charged but if you go to other sites you will be charged.

Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...


