Government working to procure laptops for NSFAS students - Nzimande
Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande says the project of providing National Student Financial Aid Scheme is a South African (NSFAS) students with laptops and data will cost almost R5 billion.
Speaking at a press briefing Nzimande says they are trying to link the laptops to educational sites so that students do not get charged.
Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane has more.
RELATED: Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela
Students will get 10GB of daytime data and 20GB nighttime data.Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
You have to go to educational sites and you will not be charged but if you go to other sites you will be charged.Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco
Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline.Read More
[LISTEN] COVID-19 employees may not have to test negative to return to work
labour Department chief inspector for health and safety Tibor Szana says there are five conditions that must be considered.Read More
Virgin Active SA to implement changes to comply with COVID-19 regulations
Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman reflects on the different changes that the gym will do when it reopens.Read More
'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients'
Tygerberg Hospital’s professor Elmin Steyn and SAMRC’s professor Charles Parry reflect on the lifting of the ban on alcohol.Read More
SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer
Wikus Steyl says the military was supposed to protect citizens during the lockdown and not kill them.Read More
UPDATE: 26,099 recoveries as national death toll reaches 1,080
There are 2,594 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 943,059.Read More
[LISTEN] Why some courts function during lockdown while others don't
Chairperson of the General Council of the Bar, Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle says judges are not properly equipped to work remotely.Read More
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights
DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers.Read More
COVID-19 is milder in babies and children but facts change daily - Dr Irhuma
Wits University clinical pharmacologist Dr Mohammed Irhuma talks about how COVID-19 affects children and babies.Read More
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools
Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools.Read More