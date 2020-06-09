Government working to procure laptops for NSFAS students - Nzimande





Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande says the project of providing National Student Financial Aid Scheme is a South African (NSFAS) students with laptops and data will cost almost R5 billion.

Speaking at a press briefing Nzimande says they are trying to link the laptops to educational sites so that students do not get charged.

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane has more.

RELATED: Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela

Students will get 10GB of daytime data and 20GB nighttime data. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

You have to go to educational sites and you will not be charged but if you go to other sites you will be charged. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...