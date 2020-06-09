Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group
A public loss adjuster is planning to go to court on behalf of hundreds of hospitality and travel sector clients whose contingent business interruption claims for the Covid-19 lockdown were declined.
Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says his consultancy was going to act on behalf of over 400 claimants, whose claims exceeded R3 billion.
The tourism and hospitality sectors, which employ hundreds of thousands of people directly, have been decimated since Covid-19 and the lockdown started.
The insurance industry maintains their policies for specific notifiable disease were not designed to offer coverage for losses related to pandemics.
The tourism sector is facing a severe crisis with a lot of insurance companies turning their backs on the policies and reneging on the contracts, saying we were happy to take the premiums but we're not going to pay your claims.Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
Insurance has basically designed a product specific to the tourism industry that gives them extentions to their business interruption policy - one of them a notifiable disease - something that Covid-19 qualifies as...Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
What the insurance is now trying to do is cleverly sidestepping the issue, saying Covid-19 is not causing the losses - it is the government lockdown.Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
We would think that a compromise offer that we put forward to one of the major insurers would be something that the parties could look at...nobody wants to go to court with lawyers just fattening their wallets.Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
Listen to the interview below.
