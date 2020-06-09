Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 21:05
R239 million in salaries - this is what SA will have to pay the Cuban medical brigade
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ms. Siviwe Gwarube - DA MP and Spokesperson on the Health Portfolio
Today at 22:05
How to handle a pay cut
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
John Manyike - Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients' Tygerberg Hospital's professor Elmin Steyn and SAMRC's professor Charles Parry reflect on the lifting of the ban on alcohol. 9 June 2020 8:15 AM
SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer Wikus Steyl says the military was supposed to protect citizens during the lockdown and not kill them. 9 June 2020 7:27 AM
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers. 8 June 2020 4:08 PM
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19 Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science. 9 June 2020 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates' Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Sunday Brunch's Tim Lovejoy falls off stage on live TV Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group

Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants.

A public loss adjuster is planning to go to court on behalf of hundreds of hospitality and travel sector clients whose contingent business interruption claims for the Covid-19 lockdown were declined.

Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says his consultancy was going to act on behalf of over 400 claimants, whose claims exceeded R3 billion.

The tourism and hospitality sectors, which employ hundreds of thousands of people directly, have been decimated since Covid-19 and the lockdown started.

The insurance industry maintains their policies for specific notifiable disease were not designed to offer coverage for losses related to pandemics.

The tourism sector is facing a severe crisis with a lot of insurance companies turning their backs on the policies and reneging on the contracts, saying we were happy to take the premiums but we're not going to pay your claims.

Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa

Insurance has basically designed a product specific to the tourism industry that gives them extentions to their business interruption policy - one of them a notifiable disease - something that Covid-19 qualifies as...

Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa

What the insurance is now trying to do is cleverly sidestepping the issue, saying Covid-19 is not causing the losses - it is the government lockdown.

Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa

We would think that a compromise offer that we put forward to one of the major insurers would be something that the parties could look at...nobody wants to go to court with lawyers just fattening their wallets.

Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa

Listen to the interview below.

