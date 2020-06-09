Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools





Bidvest is to donate decontamination services and consumables to the value of R14 million to vulnerable schools.

The Money Show asked how the schools were identified and Bidvest's future role in providing similar logistics.

We did not have all the provinces take up the offer; we did approach all nine...as far as the identification of schools, we did not have sufficient information on where the need is so that had to be driven by the actual provincial department. Mpumi Madisa, chief executive - Bidvest

So the selection really differed for every province...the department said to us these are the schools that will struggle to decontaminate and in other provinces departments said to us we've got epicentres if you could help us with schools in epicentres ...here's a list. Mpumi Madisa, chief executive - Bidvest

Some schools were really difficult to get to...some in outlying areas...so selection was really driven by the provincial department. Mpumi Madisa, chief executive - Bidvest

