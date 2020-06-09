Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
R239 million in salaries - this is what SA will have to pay the Cuban medical brigade
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ms. Siviwe Gwarube - DA MP and Spokesperson on the Health Portfolio
Today at 22:05
How to handle a pay cut
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
John Manyike - Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients' Tygerberg Hospital’s professor Elmin Steyn and SAMRC’s professor Charles Parry reflect on the lifting of the ban on alcohol. 9 June 2020 8:15 AM
SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer Wikus Steyl says the military was supposed to protect citizens during the lockdown and not kill them. 9 June 2020 7:27 AM
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers. 8 June 2020 4:08 PM
View all Politics
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19 Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science. 9 June 2020 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Sunday Brunch's Tim Lovejoy falls off stage on live TV Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week

9 June 2020 7:36 PM
by
Tags:
Advertising industry
Advertising expert Andy Rice
Andy Rice
heroes and zeros

Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week.

Advertising and branding expert Andy Rice talks about the possibility of one big national Covid-19 campaign that many ad companies contribute to, such as the 'Peace Accord' in the 90s.

Hero award: The alcohol industry has published its own guidelines to marketing in the Covid environment, and very responsible self-regulation. No hard-selling techniques.

I think people are probably unaware of the extent how the liquor industry is curbing its natural marketing inclinations in order to support the drive...so for example they promote responsible consumption...all across the board.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Zero award: Verbing used in advertising. She 'birthed' an idea. Vodacom 'gifted' me R100 airtime.

Verbing is an issue that is rife in grammatical circles at the moment...the conversion from a noun to a word... and it gets very ugly - 'gifted'- rather than gave.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

The interet is amazing really because it turned 'friend' into a verb and 'like' into a noun and some people say this is verging on a linguistic crime.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to the entire interview with Andy below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


9 June 2020 7:36 PM
by
Tags:
Advertising industry
Advertising expert Andy Rice
Andy Rice
heroes and zeros

Recommended

More from Ad Feature

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work

19 May 2020 7:52 PM

Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week

12 May 2020 7:43 PM

Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic

24 March 2020 7:54 PM

Andy Rice, branding expert, on the ads that made him think, laugh or cringe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns

17 March 2020 7:50 PM

A campaign to improve the standard of advertising gets a star - and a used car commercial crashes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

87060091-10156605732841326-667110765844496384-ojpg

Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week

25 February 2020 7:46 PM

A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160901Allan-Gray-logo.jpg

An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost

18 February 2020 7:46 PM

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ldc-portrait-stacked-1jpg

Bewitching and bewildering ad campaigns of the week

11 February 2020 7:43 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice focuses on an advertisement campaign that is part of an ageism backlash. This, and more, in Heroes and Zeros.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-8jpg

Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?

28 January 2020 8:05 PM

An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nandos-adjpg

[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!

27 November 2019 12:17 PM

You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McDonald's

Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?

6 November 2019 11:19 AM

What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from But does it work?

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work

19 May 2020 7:52 PM

Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week

12 May 2020 7:43 PM

Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic

24 March 2020 7:54 PM

Andy Rice, branding expert, on the ads that made him think, laugh or cringe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

87060091-10156605732841326-667110765844496384-ojpg

Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week

25 February 2020 7:46 PM

A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160901Allan-Gray-logo.jpg

An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost

18 February 2020 7:46 PM

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ldc-portrait-stacked-1jpg

Bewitching and bewildering ad campaigns of the week

11 February 2020 7:43 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice focuses on an advertisement campaign that is part of an ageism backlash. This, and more, in Heroes and Zeros.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-10jpg

The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads

4 February 2020 7:57 PM

Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-8jpg

Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?

28 January 2020 8:05 PM

An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

flight-centre-the-herald-sunpng

The worst and the best advertisements this week

21 January 2020 8:00 PM

Andy Rice shares his choice of advertisements that were heroes and zeros this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nandos-adjpg

[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!

27 November 2019 12:17 PM

You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alexandra Taxi Association agrees to back down on 172% price hike

Local

Lesufi assures Tshegofatso Pule's family that police will provide updates

Local

Van Loggerenberg welcomes order setting aside 'Sars rogue unit' report

Local

EWN Highlights

Family of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule deeply hurt by her murder

9 June 2020 7:09 PM

Ipid finalises inquiry report into Collins Khosa’s death

9 June 2020 6:53 PM

Mbalula: Killing of 2 Durban Metro Police cops a loss for SA

9 June 2020 6:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA