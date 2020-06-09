Lesufi assures Tshegofatso Pule's family that police will provide updates





Gauteng officials have visited the family of Tshegofatso Pule, whose body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort on Monday.

Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was also found with stab wounds.

Police said that Pule was last seen at West Lake Complex in Florida, where her boyfriend lives.

According to Eyewitness News police have since launched a manhunt.

Acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the family has expressed their frustration with the handling of the case.

They feel that the police are not doing enough to really update them on the investigations. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng's acting MEC for Social Development

Our approach is to just ensure that the law enforcement agencies update the family. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng's acting MEC for Social Development

Now that we have met with them and given them the relevant people that are dealing with this matter, we remain hopeful that the family will find solace in whatever we have provided today and they will be strong during this difficult moment. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng's acting MEC for Social Development

We have made our resources available as the department of social development - of counselling and other support that they might need from us. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng's acting MEC for Social Development

