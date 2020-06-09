Alexandra Taxi Association agrees to back down on 172% price hike





The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says the Alexandra Taxi Association (ATA) has agreed to scrap the 172% taxi fare increase.

Alexandra commuters travelling to Sandton were faced with a looming R11 to R30 price hike from 15 June.

Santaco Gauteng spokesperson Midday Mali says a final decision concerning commuters across Gauteng will be made on Friday.

There are consultative processes that we have opened to talk to them [ATA], to engage up until Thursday but on Friday as a province, we will be having a final decision in terms of the matter of the fare increase but at least the leadership of ATA have managed to present their issues. Midday Mali, Spokesperson - Santaco Gauteng

The substantial reasons that they have given is about the operational expenses that they are facing on the ground. We have managed to speak to them and they have accepted some of our advice as a higher structure to them. Midday Mali, Spokesperson - Santaco Gauteng

