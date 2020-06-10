Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his experience





702Breakfast senior producer Litha Mpondwana tested positive for the novel coronavirus 30 days ago.

Even though he has had mild symptoms, he shares what it has been like contracting the virus and has been in isolation.

He says all he is waiting for is to get the virus out of his body and get the clearance to get back to work.

I am on day 30 with the virus but I haven't had serious symptoms and in the first 14 days of quarantine I managed the virus well. When I went to test for the third time last week, the symptoms came back the morning of the test. Litha Mpondwana, Senior producer - 702Breakfast

Mpondwana says when you feel as if the virus is gone, it suddenly comes back and it is very stubborn in that regard.

Its been frustrating as I am not someone who likes to stay indoors, I like to keep myself busy and for the past 30 days I have had to take a step back and focus on recovering. Its been frustrating testing positive for the virus again even though I don't feel sick. Litha Mpondwana, Senior producer - 702Breakfast

COVID-19 is very serious and as long as people don't take it seriously, people need to be worried about getting the various and be prepared for it.

