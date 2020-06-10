



Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande on Tuesday gave details on the state of readiness of universities and TVET colleges.

RELATED: Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela

Deputy minister Buti Manamela joins Bongani Bingwa and says in consultation with the department of health, his department decided that 30% of students will be returning to school.

The intention of the 33% is to ensure that we maintain social distancing amongst students, minimise any form of contact and ensure that the facilities on campus are able to handle the number of students. Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education

He says hundred and thousands of students have already received some sort of support from their universities and TVET colleges.

Students have been sent learning materials, discs that have been loaded with textbooks and continuous assessment material. There has been television programmes to assist those in TVET colleges. A lot has gone into supporting students during this time. Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education

Listen below to the full conversation: