[WATCH] Alcohol brand funny ad shows how Victor Gomes enforces COVID-19 rules

Alcohol brand funny ad shows how Victor Gomes enforces COVID-19 rules

Social media is talking after a hilarious ad by an alcohol brand shows controversial referee Victor Gomes enforcing COVID-19 rules.

