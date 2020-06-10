[WATCH] Alcohol brand funny ad shows how Victor Gomes enforces COVID-19 rules
Alcohol brand funny ad shows how Victor Gomes enforces COVID-19 rules
Social media is talking after a hilarious ad by an alcohol brand shows controversial referee Victor Gomes enforcing COVID-19 rules.
Watch this hilarious video below:
So @blacklabelsa decided to produce this masterpiece starring none other than the controversial S.A. Referee Victor Gomes!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 9, 2020
"Thoughts please...!!"~P.M.#COVID__19 #day75oflockdown #ResponsibleTogether pic.twitter.com/ndqMa18zGM
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
