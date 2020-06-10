[WATCH] Woman has everyone confused by how she makes a cup of tea
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Sunday Brunch's Tim Lovejoy falls off stage on live TV
Woman has everyone confused by how she makes a cup of tea
Social media is talking after a video of a woman making a cup of tea in a different way goes viral.
Watch the video below:
I regret to inform you the Tea Butcher is at it again pic.twitter.com/0LKyy3Epec— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 8, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Alcohol brand funny ad shows how Victor Gomes enforces COVID-19 rules
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Sunday Brunch's Tim Lovejoy falls off stage on live TV
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] King Price ad taking comical spin on lockdown leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime'
The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto.Read More
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'
The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes.Read More
The Soil's Buhlebendalo talks about her debut album and individual growth
The artist joined Azania Mosaka on her show to share more on the album entitled Chosi.Read More
Meet the hilarious Tyson Ngubeni
The comedian says he practises a lot of voices when he is at home so he can perfect his craft.Read More
[WATCH] Piers Morgan heated exchange with Rudi Giuliani has us confused
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More