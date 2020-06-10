Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3





In an effort to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19, South Africans on 1 June entered into lockdown Level 3.

Police Minister Bheki Cele gives an update on the steps his department has taken since the country entered this new level.

Cele says the easing of the lockdown has meant that there would be an increase of various crimes committed throughout the country.

When you look at the figures you can see that crime was down during lockdown Levels 4 and 5. The figures are up but not as high as they would have been if there was no lockdown. Bheki Cele, Police Minister

Cele is concerned by the spike in crime since the beginning of lockdown Level 3.

He says even though the police handled themselves well during this time, there is room for improvement.

Around 300 police officers have so far been arrested for stealing alcohol and cigarettes that were confiscated from the public under lockdown. Bheki Cele, Police Minister

Officers are supposed to take the confiscated items to the police's store rooms, but some of the contraband never made it there, he says.

He says the alleged murders committed by the police have been taken to Ipid for investigation.

