Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 12:45
New details of alleged SANDF revealed in IPID report
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Ndileka Cola
Today at 12:52
Increase in baby dumping during lockdown
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Dee Blackie - Consultant at National Adoption Coalition Of Sa (Nacsa)
Today at 12:56
Reflecting on the legacy of Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Gilbert M Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor Of International Relations And Head Of Department at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 13:35
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life - Resetting old patterns and shift the way we think
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Converse All Stars
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bernie Wicomb - Sneaker Evangelist from Sole Knowledge
Today at 15:16
EWN: Tobacco association in court over tobacco product ban
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Today at 15:52
Pipeline damage could lead to fuel shortages
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Saret Knoetze, Transnet Pipelines
Today at 16:20
RhodesMustFall protests brings the UK face to face with its colonial history
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr. Vashna Jagarnath - Academic And Historian at ...
Today at 16:52
Is your sanitizer or mask meeting the safety standards?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shadrack Phophi, Accreditation Manager of Testing and Good Laboratory Practice at SANAS
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:40
MultiChoice Group's profits swell, thanks to increased subscriptions during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:43
Adapting the workplace and protecting workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hloniphizwe Mtolo - Chairman at Shell Companies
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The planet's plastic problem
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: The business interruption insurance issue hots up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Online payment gateway, PayFast has registered over 7 000 new merchant accounts over the lockdown period
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Smit - Co-Founder and Managing Director at PayFast
[WATCH LIVE] Case against ban on sale of tobacco under lockdown in court The Fair Trade Tobacco Association is challenging the government's continued ban on the sale of tobacco products under. 10 June 2020 12:18 PM
Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his experience Bongani Bingwa chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who contracted COVID-19. 10 June 2020 7:25 AM
UPDATE: 29,006 people recover from COVID-19 as death toll reaches 1,162 There are 2,112 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 968,070. 9 June 2020 9:05 PM
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3

10 June 2020 9:00 AM
by
Tags:
Police
Bheki Cele
murders
lockdown level 3

Police minister gives an update on the steps that his department has taken since the country entered into lockdown Level 3.

In an effort to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19, South Africans on 1 June entered into lockdown Level 3.

Police Minister Bheki Cele gives an update on the steps his department has taken since the country entered this new level.

RELATED: Lesufi assures Tshegofatso Pule's family that police will provide updates

Cele says the easing of the lockdown has meant that there would be an increase of various crimes committed throughout the country.

When you look at the figures you can see that crime was down during lockdown Levels 4 and 5. The figures are up but not as high as they would have been if there was no lockdown.

Bheki Cele, Police Minister

Cele is concerned by the spike in crime since the beginning of lockdown Level 3.

He says even though the police handled themselves well during this time, there is room for improvement.

Around 300 police officers have so far been arrested for stealing alcohol and cigarettes that were confiscated from the public under lockdown.

Bheki Cele, Police Minister

Officers are supposed to take the confiscated items to the police's store rooms, but some of the contraband never made it there, he says.

He says the alleged murders committed by the police have been taken to Ipid for investigation.

Listen below to the full conversation:


10 June 2020 9:00 AM
by
Tags:
Police
Bheki Cele
murders
lockdown level 3

