'Our inquiries and hearings are like graveyards where the truth gets buried'





More countries are joining in on the call to end racial injustices against black people.

Callers on the open line also expressed their views on the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter protests.

Genius, a caller on the Eusebius McKaiser Show says inquiries and disciplinary hearing are created yet the outcomes find no one to blame.

It is so painful to see the ANC-led government, their soldiers taking the life of a person. Inquiries made, hearings being institutions made and the outcomes say nobody in the force is to blame. Genius, Caller

This reminds me of the colonisers where someone would be tortured and at the end of the day inquiries would be instituted and the findings will be that the person committed suicide. Genius, Caller

It is so sad. Our inquiries and disciplinary hearings are like graveyards where the truth gets buried. Genius, Caller

Listen to the full open line below...