Court to hear Fita's cigarette ban case against government today





The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's court case against the decision to ban the sale of cigarettes will be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

Fita wants the government’s decision prohibiting the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products declared invalid and set aside.

RELATED: Cigarette sale ban to be challenged in court

South Africans are currently under lockdown Level 3 and under this level, smokers are not allowed to buy cigarettes.