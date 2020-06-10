Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The planet's plastic problem
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: The business interruption insurance issue hots up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Online payment gateway, PayFast has registered over 7 000 new merchant accounts over the lockdown period
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Smit - Co-Founder and Managing Director at PayFast
ABSA tracker: Awful April data gives way to improving trend in May

10 June 2020 6:13 PM
by

The Absa manufacturing sector PMI for May shows a sizeable rebound as lockdown relaxed.

Peter Worthington, Miyelani Maluleke and Sello Sekele

Most of our Economic Activity Tracker data prints for the month of April were awful.

This is hardly surprising, given the Level 5 hard lockdown where only essential services and production were permitted.

However, the Absa manufacturing sector PMI for May shows a sizeable rebound in both ‘business activity’ (roughly analogous to current output) and ‘new orders’ as South Africa’s lockdown relaxed into Level 4 and 3.

We believe the Markit PMI will also register an improvement when the data for May are published later this week.

Additionally, the NAAMSA data on domestic vehicle sales show a strong bounce from near zero in April.

The available weekly indicators mostly show an improving trend over May.

We are especially encouraged by the trend in average electricity demand over the course of the month. Electricity demand in Week 21 (18-24 May) is up 26% from its lowest level in Week 15 (April 6-12).

We seasonally adjust Eskom’s weekly data, so this is not a seasonal effect associated with the colder and darker climate.

Yoco’s statistics on small and medium-sized enterprise turnover, derived from its data as the card payments provider for 80,000 small businesses, also suggests an improving trend over the month, although turnover remains sharply down from the levels prevailing in Yoco’s reference period of the first two weeks of March.

Finally, Google mobility data also suggest an improving trend over the month, albeit still nowhere close to the levels prevailing in the pre-COVID reference period of the first five weeks of the year.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


10 June 2020 6:13 PM
by

