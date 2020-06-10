Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] What you need to know if you are looking to sell food in a metro Joanne Joseph speaks to Food Focus co-founder Linda Jackson to find out. 10 June 2020 6:28 PM
Road Passenger Bargaining Council inundated with complaints due to UIF delays The council says it is sitting with at least 22 companies that have not been paid even after it had submitted their claims. 10 June 2020 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension. 10 June 2020 5:07 PM
Educators Union of SA loses court bid to overturn decision to reopen schools Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga reflects on this judgment and how much it would cost to lose the 2020 academic year. 10 June 2020 1:47 PM
Court to hear Fita's cigarette ban case against government today The organisation wants the lockdown ban on the sale of tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful. 10 June 2020 10:19 AM
Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3 Police minister gives an update on the steps that his department has taken since the country entered into lockdown Level 3. 10 June 2020 9:00 AM
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
Regulations may force hairdressers and beauticians to operate outside the law Regulations may force hairdressers, beauticians and other personal care workers to operate outside the law. 10 June 2020 6:53 PM
[LISTEN] How COVID-19 is providing an opportunity for some people to 'reset' Azania Mosaka speaks to human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush. 10 June 2020 4:04 PM
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19 Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science. 9 June 2020 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates' Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa

10 June 2020 7:14 PM
National Planning Commission
Lockdown
COVID-19
Dr. Miriam Altman - National Planning Commission of the presidency
Miriam ALtman

The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans?

How will Covid-19 impact national plans?

Various outcomes are being explored.

Miriam Altman, commissioner in the National Planning Commission of the presidency, is interviewed by The Money Show about possible scenarios for the local economy - and asked why the Commission has been so quiet lately.

We have to operate in a different way than if we were a think tank in a university - for example we've just issued a series of studies on state enterprise performance and that's been in the works at least three years.

Dr Miriam Altman - National Planning Commission of the presidency

We have been quiet...but there's no time like the present and we are playing a very active role now.

Dr. Miriam Altman - National Planning Commission of the presidency

We as a country have lost our way...even without Covid the economy was shrinking.

Dr. Miriam Altman - National Planning Commission of the presidency

The Planning Commission has just released a few papers...the way we've gone about the work is to treat the national development plan as the standard: What does it actually say, what happened and what's the gap - and what correction are we recommending?

Dr. Miriam Altman - National Planning Commission of the presidency

Our biggest constraint is related the loss of state capacity to deliver...so how to strengthen leadership and institutional capacity...

Dr. Miriam Altman - National Planning Commission of the presidency

