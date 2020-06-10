[WATCH LIVE] Case against ban on sale of tobacco under lockdown in court
The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is hearing the case against the ban on tobacco sales during COVID-19 lockdown.
The Fair Trade Tobacco Association is challenging the government's continued ban on the sale of tobacco products under levels 3 and 4 of the lockdown.
Watch the proceedings here:
