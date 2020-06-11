Streaming issues? Report here
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market

11 June 2020 7:52 PM
by
Tags:
Warren Ingram
Shares
Stock exchange
Lockdown
COVID-19

What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors?

Warren Ingram has some timing advice for investors who are brave enough to trade on the volatile markets now.

One of the things we talk about consistently is just get a nice diversification of assets - don't have all your eggs in the money market, or in the share market - and certainly not all in the bond market - try and get a nice split.

Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

Something like 60 per cent in shares and 40 per cent in bonds...

Warren Ingram, wealth planner

Following a real common sense basic principle of 60 percent in shares, 40 per cent in bonds, stay the course... would have come out as pretty much no losses by Friday...being fancy or trying to second guess what's going on does not work.

Warren Ingram, wealth planner

Listen to the full interview below.

11 June 2020 7:52 PM
by
Tags:
Warren Ingram
Shares
Stock exchange
Lockdown
COVID-19

