Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market





Warren Ingram has some timing advice for investors who are brave enough to trade on the volatile markets now.

One of the things we talk about consistently is just get a nice diversification of assets - don't have all your eggs in the money market, or in the share market - and certainly not all in the bond market - try and get a nice split. Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

Something like 60 per cent in shares and 40 per cent in bonds... Warren Ingram, wealth planner

Following a real common sense basic principle of 60 percent in shares, 40 per cent in bonds, stay the course... would have come out as pretty much no losses by Friday...being fancy or trying to second guess what's going on does not work. Warren Ingram, wealth planner

