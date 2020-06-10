Fita seeks minutes of meeting where the banning of tobacco sale was made





The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is hearing the case against the ban of tobacco sales during lockdown Level 4 and 3.

The Fair Trade Tobacco Association (Fita) wants the government’s decision prohibiting the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products declared invalid and set aside.

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane has more.

Fita is taking on this matter in two parts, they are demanding that the command council hand over minutes of the meeting where the banning of the sale of tobacco and cigarettes were made and they were not successful in this requests. Theto Mahlakoane - Reporter - Eyewitness News

Fita says if at least they had those minutes they would have been able to wrap around their minds around the rationality that led the government to this decision. Theto Mahlakoane - Reporter - Eyewitness News

