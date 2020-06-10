Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The planet's plastic problem
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: The business interruption insurance issue hots up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Online payment gateway, PayFast has registered over 7 000 new merchant accounts over the lockdown period
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Smit - Co-Founder and Managing Director at PayFast
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Fita seeks minutes of meeting where the banning of tobacco sale was made

10 June 2020 1:29 PM
by
Tags:
Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Fita
Government
Fita
lockdown level 3

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane summarises court proceedings in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is hearing the case against the ban of tobacco sales during lockdown Level 4 and 3.

The Fair Trade Tobacco Association (Fita) wants the government’s decision prohibiting the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products declared invalid and set aside.

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane has more.

RELATED: Case against ban on sale of tobacco under lockdown in court

Fita is taking on this matter in two parts, they are demanding that the command council hand over minutes of the meeting where the banning of the sale of tobacco and cigarettes were made and they were not successful in this requests.

Theto Mahlakoane - Reporter - Eyewitness News

Fita says if at least they had those minutes they would have been able to wrap around their minds around the rationality that led the government to this decision.

Theto Mahlakoane - Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...


