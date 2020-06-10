Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The planet's plastic problem
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: The business interruption insurance issue hots up
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Online payment gateway, PayFast has registered over 7 000 new merchant accounts over the lockdown period
Educators Union of SA loses court bid to overturn decision to reopen schools

10 June 2020 1:47 PM
by
Tags:
Basic Education
Educators’ Union of South Africa EUSA
reopening of school year

Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga reflects on this judgment and how much it would cost to lose the 2020 academic year.

The Educators Union of South Africa on Wednesday lost its court bid in the Pretoria High Court to overturn the decision to reopen schools across the country.

The union that represents 26,000 teachers nationally wanted the courts to reverse the Basic Education Department's decision to resume with the 2020 academic year.

RELATED: Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening U-turn

The union argued that minister Angie Motshekga is risking the lives of thousands of pupils and teachers by reopening the schools.

Clement Manyathela chats to the department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga to give more insight on the matter.

We expected the judgment as everyone else who has been attempting to stop the reopening of schools has experienced the same decisions from the courts.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokerson - Basic Education Department

He says the department has done all that is required to get the schools ready to open.

The department has also filed papers in the Pretoria High Court responding to Mmusi Maimane on why repeating the school year will cost government money it doesn't have.

R260 billion that we spend in a year at Basic Education would be lost if the school year is repeated.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokerson - Basic Education Department

Listen below to the full conversation:



