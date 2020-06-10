Educators Union of SA loses court bid to overturn decision to reopen schools





The Educators Union of South Africa on Wednesday lost its court bid in the Pretoria High Court to overturn the decision to reopen schools across the country.

The union that represents 26,000 teachers nationally wanted the courts to reverse the Basic Education Department's decision to resume with the 2020 academic year.

The union argued that minister Angie Motshekga is risking the lives of thousands of pupils and teachers by reopening the schools.

Clement Manyathela chats to the department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga to give more insight on the matter.

We expected the judgment as everyone else who has been attempting to stop the reopening of schools has experienced the same decisions from the courts. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokerson - Basic Education Department

He says the department has done all that is required to get the schools ready to open.

The department has also filed papers in the Pretoria High Court responding to Mmusi Maimane on why repeating the school year will cost government money it doesn't have.

R260 billion that we spend in a year at Basic Education would be lost if the school year is repeated. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokerson - Basic Education Department

Listen below to the full conversation: