Ipid concludes inquiry report into Collins Khosa's death
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has finalised its report into the inquiry of Collins Khosa's death.
Khosa died in April after being assaulted allegedly by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members while Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers (JMPD) watched.
News24 on Tuesday reported that Ipid had recommended that disciplinary steps be taken against five JMPD officers and two police officers for their involvement.
Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola says the recommendations have been sent to the JMPD.
We have sent the recommendations as it is for their consideration. Once that decision has been taken then we will be in a position to discuss this matter further.Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid
I can't discuss the contents of the outcomes of the investigation and its recommendations but what I can tell you at this point in time is that we have finalised that and we rely on JMPD to make a decision on the matter.Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid
