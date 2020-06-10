Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The planet's plastic problem
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: The business interruption insurance issue hots up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Online payment gateway, PayFast has registered over 7 000 new merchant accounts over the lockdown period
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Smit - Co-Founder and Managing Director at PayFast
[LISTEN] How COVID-19 is providing an opportunity for some people to 'reset'

10 June 2020 4:04 PM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19
navigating covid-19

Azania Mosaka speaks to human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush.

If you hold on to the way things were and do not take the opportunity to reinvent, you will be left frustrated and irritated says human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush.

Bush joined Azania Mosaka to talk about ways that you can 'reset' and embrace the change happening around you during the time of COVID-19.

I can think of nothing worse than moving through this COVID-19 pandemic and staying a victim for the next 12 to 18 months while it unfolds because that will leave you in a place of misery and complete disempowerment.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Taking personal responsibility for journey, for me, that is at the very heart of the opportunity COVID-19 is giving us.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


