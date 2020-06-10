[LISTEN] How COVID-19 is providing an opportunity for some people to 'reset'
If you hold on to the way things were and do not take the opportunity to reinvent, you will be left frustrated and irritated says human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush.
Bush joined Azania Mosaka to talk about ways that you can 'reset' and embrace the change happening around you during the time of COVID-19.
I can think of nothing worse than moving through this COVID-19 pandemic and staying a victim for the next 12 to 18 months while it unfolds because that will leave you in a place of misery and complete disempowerment.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
Taking personal responsibility for journey, for me, that is at the very heart of the opportunity COVID-19 is giving us.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19
Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science.Read More
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19?
Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate themRead More
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime'
The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto.Read More
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'
Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown.Read More
Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve
The clinical sexologist tells Eusebius McKaiser that it is important for parents to initiate the conversation.Read More
How to set up your home workstation
Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house.Read More
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge.Read More
How do I repackage myself for a new career?
Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights.Read More
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans
Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos.Read More
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict
The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown.Read More