[LISTEN] How COVID-19 is providing an opportunity for some people to 'reset'





If you hold on to the way things were and do not take the opportunity to reinvent, you will be left frustrated and irritated says human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush.

Bush joined Azania Mosaka to talk about ways that you can 'reset' and embrace the change happening around you during the time of COVID-19.

I can think of nothing worse than moving through this COVID-19 pandemic and staying a victim for the next 12 to 18 months while it unfolds because that will leave you in a place of misery and complete disempowerment. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Taking personal responsibility for journey, for me, that is at the very heart of the opportunity COVID-19 is giving us. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

