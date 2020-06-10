Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return
JOHANNESBURG - Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said watching New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa this weekend would be a welcome return for live rugby action.
The much-anticipated tournament kicks off on Saturday with a clash between the Highlanders and the Chiefs.
Australia also announced on Wednesday that their domestic Super Rugby competition would start on 3 July after an agreement was reached with the sport's main broadcaster.
The 5-team competition includes all 4 Australian Super Rugby sides and Western Force, with the tournament set to run over 12 consecutive weekends.
While a return to any kind of rugby action in South Africa looks to be months away, Van Rooyen told EWN Sport that he will be keeping a keen eye on the Australasian tournaments.
“I think for the first couple of weeks we will all be rugby fans again. Just seeing live rugby on the TV again, even though we are supposed to play against them, it will be great to see what they do and obviously have a look at how they play and what kind of changes they make,” he said.
In terms of his own squad, Van Rooyen said that players had been returning to the grounds both individually and in small groups for medical tests and screening during the course of the week.
The Johannesburg side had indicated that there were players that were being monitored on their recovery from injuries. Those players included Vincent Tshituka, Rhyno Herbst and Jaco Kriel and Van Rooyen said their progress had been good.
“Rhyno has had a shoulder injury and hasn’t been able to play with us at all so seeing him running at this stage is encouraging. Jaco was able to do the full testing battery and Vincent is on his way back and his ankle strength is looking amazing so we don’t have any long term injuries left and we should be without injuries in the next couple of weeks”, he said.
The Lions had won just one game in Super Rugby before the season was suspended and Van Rooyen said that the lockdown had given them time to reflect and plot a way forward.
“We had a large group that hadn’t played overseas before and barely played Super Rugby so for them to experience that with a relatively new coaching staff, there are a lot of learnings that you can take out of that and many things that we have discussed. Whenever it might be, we are ready and excited to start again,” he said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return
More from Sport
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup
11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to be hosted on African soil.Read More
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever
In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport has changed over the years.Read More
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby
SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calendar but he believed a re-designed Vodacom Super Rugby competition and the kick off of the Currie Cup were both possible.Read More
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19
Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal.Read More
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland
McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019.Read More
Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports
In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Happy Ntshingila for an update.Read More
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL
"While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts."Read More
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds
In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting Billie Jean King and how she would like to see the sport grow on home soil.Read More
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns
Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana after both signed new four-year contracts.Read More
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity
Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.Read More