'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown

11 June 2020 7:32 PM
by
Tags:
MNet
Multichoice
Lockdown
COVID-19
digital subscribers

Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Africa.

Droppa is an online delivery platform.

The company’s original operating model allows patrons and businesses to request a truck for furniture removals and logistics.

It has also expanded its recently launched Droppa Express.

Droppa Express is now able to courier lightweight goods under 25 kilograms nationally from Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

We provide the truck with the driver and you can also request helpers.

Khathu Mufamadi, CEO - Droppa

We have a pool of people who register with their bakkie on our platform and then we have customers who want to move goods who come to our platform...we locate the nearest driver in the location nearest to you.

Khathu Mufamadi, CEO - Droppa

We are just about to invite investors to come and invest for us to grow to all corners of South Africa, Sadec and the world.

Khathu Mufamadi, CEO - Droppa
Droppa

Listen to the interview below.

Share this:
