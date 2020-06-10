Government lost roughly R2-billion in cigarette revenue over lockdown period
It is estimated that the government has lost R6-billion in revenue for banning the sale of cigarettes during the lockdown.
Tobacco Wars author Johan van Loggerenberg speaking to Joanne Joseph says illicit traders are cashing in on government losses.
Meanwhile, the North Gauteng High Court has reserved its judgment in the case brought by the Fair Trade Tobacco Association (Fita) against the government's ban on tobacco sales on Level 3 and 4.
RELATED: Alcohol and cigarette ban costing SA billions - Justice Project SA
In terms of value, an average revenue takes on cigarettes sold legitimately amount to just over R1-billion.Johan van Loggerenberg, Author - Tobacco Wars
Calculating this over the lockdown period, it means the government has lost over R2-billion as a result of no sale of cigarettes.Johan van Loggerenberg, Author - Tobacco Wars
Van Loggerenberg says since people have been buying cigarettes illegally, it means the R2-billion that government lost has been pushed into the hands of criminals.
If you trade in cigarettes and sell cigarettes under lockdown you are a criminal. It might be a large amount because the price of cigarettes is double or triple during the lockdown.Johan van Loggerenberg, Author - Tobacco Wars
If cigarettes were sold at triple the value then we can treble the R2-billion and say R6-billion went into the illicit economy.Johan van Loggerenberg, Author - Tobacco Wars
Listen to the full interview below...
