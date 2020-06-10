Transnet Pipelines working with Hawks to curb vandalism





Transnet Pipelines says various safety measures have been introduced and it is working closely with the Hawks to curb incidents of tampering by perpetrators hoping to steal fuel.

This week the City Press reported that there had been damage to the Transnet pipeline which carries fuel from Durban refineries to Gauteng and that this could lead to fuel shortages.

The publication said damage to the pipeline was between Villiers in the Free State, Heidelberg in Gauteng and in Mpumalanga’s Balfour area.

Asked whether this has affected the shortage of fuel, Transnet Pipelines spokesperson Saret Knoetze says the current shortage has been caused by a series of events including the lockdown.

The current fuel shortages were a combination of various events - there were refinery shutdowns during the COVID-19 lockdown and we had used up all our fuel stock in the inland area. The inland refineries are currently not producing diesel. The shutdown on Sunday was because there was no fuel to supply from the coastal region and the pipeline was only due to start up again this morning. Saret Knoetze, Spokesperson - Transnet Pipelines

It's a culmination of supply problems and then of course with the thieves attacking the pipeline but as soon as we have the inland refineries up and running and we have got a security of supply from the coast, we will stock Gauteng up again. Saret Knoetze, Spokesperson - Transnet Pipelines

She has advised people against stockpiling fuel.

My advice is not to do that. We are already using other means of transporting fuel to the Gauteng area. Saret Knoetze, Spokesperson - Transnet Pipelines

