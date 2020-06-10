[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown
Minister of Police Bheki Cele says the 316 police officers who have been arrested since the nationwide lockdown must be dealt with without hesitation.
Speaking to Joanne Joseph, police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says the offences that the officers committed vary.
Some of the offences committed include trafficking alcohol during the national lockdown Level 5.
About 246 of these police officers are on suspension.Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Minister
In the Western Cape about 11 officers arrested for faking a robbery at a bottle store.Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Minister
She adds that about 50 officers are currently undergoing disciplinary processes.
Listen to the full interview below...
