Road Passenger Bargaining Council inundated with complaints due to UIF delays





The South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council (Sarpbac) says it has been faced with some difficulties in assisting a number of members with their Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) special COVID-19 payouts.

On Wednesday, _Sowetan _reported that bus drivers have resorted to cashing in their pensions due to UIF payment delays.

The council, which has only facilitated the process on behalf of employers, says it is sitting with at least 22 companies that have not been paid even after it submitted their claims.

General secretary Gary Wilson says they have been inundated with calls from workers because of the delay from the UIF.

We got all the applications in from the bus companies, we had to appoint auditors to assist us and get our attorneys to help us get through the legal processes. Initially, we received about 120 companies applications for about 22,000 employees and that was in April. We then had to submit all those applications to the UIF. Gary Wilson, General secretary - South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council

Eventually, we got the first bunch of money about three weeks ago ... that was for about 30 companies. Then we started to get little bits of pieces coming in, every week or second week we got a few more. The difficulty is we still have companies who haven't been paid for April and the May window is already open. Gary Wilson, General secretary - South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council

We did everything as required and as per the regulations ... then after we had submitted the applications, we waited for the UIF to pay the money to the council. We had to open a special account for these monies because we couldn't mix it Gary Wilson, General secretary - South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council

As a council, because we are only the agents for the UIF, we don't have the answers and we have been accused of holding onto people's money. Gary Wilson, General secretary - South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council

The council has been abused in so many instances because everybody thinks that because the council is the one which gets the applications and submits them, that we are the ones who sit with the money. We unfortunately rely on the UIF. Gary Wilson, General secretary - South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council

I share the pain of workers out there, I share the pain of employers because they are getting as much abuse because employees don't believe that they didn't get the money. We are sitting in a situation where we don't have the answers, we are not in control of the process. Gary Wilson, General secretary - South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council

Click on the link below to hear more....