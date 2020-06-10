[LISTEN] What you need to know if you are looking to sell food in a metro
Are you looking to sell food to make ends meet?
Food Focus co-founder Linda Jackson says in order to run a business that sells food in a metro like the city of Johannesburg, you are required to apply for and have a business licence, as well as a certificate of acceptability.
Jackson spoke to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to explain the process.
You are not supposed to trade before you have a business licence. When you are selling food, this business licence application will include an inspection from the department of environmental health and they will then also issue you with a certificate of acceptability - basically what that means is that they have ensured that you comply with the minimum hygiene requirements for any food premises to operate under.Linda Jackson, Co-founder, Food Focus
Click on the link below to hear more....
