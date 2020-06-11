High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile on Wednesday announced steps the province will take to address municipal revenue losses while the country battles the novel coronavirus.
RELATED: Maile to update residents about placing Tshwane under administration
Maile joins Bongani Bingwa and says due to a slow rate of payment of services, the province has lost R4 billion.
The loss will make things more difficult for the municipalities as even pre COVID-19 it was always difficult to raise the required revenue and provide required services to citizens.Lebogang Maile, MEC - Gauteng Cooperative Governance
He says the good thing is that even during these difficulties, municipalities are continuing to provide services.
We have to reprioritise and make sure that every available cent goes towards service delivery and everything that is non-essential in the running of the municipality, are set aside.Lebogang Maile, MEC - Gauteng Cooperative Governance
The national government has also made R20 billion available to all the municipalities in the country which will help in a big way, he says.
We are also entering in different negotiations with big creditors like Eskom and Rand Water to ask for different payment terms.Lebogang Maile, MEC - Gauteng Cooperative Governance
In a separate matter, the Democratic Alliance is planning to elect a new Tshwane mayor on Friday, Maile says the judgment by the high court and after that judgment, his organisation appealed at the Constitutional Court.
We don't think it is in the best interest of the citizens of Tshwane to enforce a judgment until the matter has been heard in the Constitutional Court.Lebogang Maile, MEC - Gauteng Cooperative Governance
He says until the matter has been heard by a higher court, voting can't take place.
The decision of the high court is suspended until the Supreme Court of Appeal deals with the issue of enforcement.Lebogang Maile, MEC - Gauteng Cooperative Governance
Listen below to the full conversation:
