DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday





According to the Democratic Alliance (DA), plans are in place to elect a new City of Tshwane mayor on Friday.

The municipality is expected to hold a virtual meeting with councillors to elect former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's replacement.

The election comes at the back of the Pretoria High Court ordering the administrator appointed by the Gauteng provincial government to vacate office, declaring his appointment invalid and unconstitutional.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to DA Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty to give more insight on the matter.

What has happened is that the speaker has been reinstated into office and is making arrangements with the council to hold a meeting at 2pm on Friday with the objective of complying with the COVID-19 regulations which require social distancing which means it will be a virtual meeting. Mike Moriarty, Gauteng chairperson - DA

The office of the speaker are working on logistics currently, he says.

He adds that according to the court judgment, councillors are obliged to attend council meetings and if they don't do so, they will be in contempt of court.

