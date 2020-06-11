DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday
According to the Democratic Alliance (DA), plans are in place to elect a new City of Tshwane mayor on Friday.
The municipality is expected to hold a virtual meeting with councillors to elect former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's replacement.
The election comes at the back of the Pretoria High Court ordering the administrator appointed by the Gauteng provincial government to vacate office, declaring his appointment invalid and unconstitutional.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to DA Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty to give more insight on the matter.
What has happened is that the speaker has been reinstated into office and is making arrangements with the council to hold a meeting at 2pm on Friday with the objective of complying with the COVID-19 regulations which require social distancing which means it will be a virtual meeting.Mike Moriarty, Gauteng chairperson - DA
The office of the speaker are working on logistics currently, he says.
He adds that according to the court judgment, councillors are obliged to attend council meetings and if they don't do so, they will be in contempt of court.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC reflects on municipal debt and what is happening in the City of Tshwane.Read More
Educators Union of SA loses court bid to overturn decision to reopen schools
Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga reflects on this judgment and how much it would cost to lose the 2020 academic year.Read More
Court to hear Fita's cigarette ban case against government today
The organisation wants the lockdown ban on the sale of tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful.Read More
Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3
Police minister gives an update on the steps that his department has taken since the country entered into lockdown Level 3.Read More
A lot has gone into supporting students during this time - Buti Manamela
Higher Education, Science and Technology deputy minister reflects on the universities and TVET colleges readiness to reopen.Read More
'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients'
Tygerberg Hospital’s professor Elmin Steyn and SAMRC’s professor Charles Parry reflect on the lifting of the ban on alcohol.Read More
SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer
Wikus Steyl says the military was supposed to protect citizens during the lockdown and not kill them.Read More
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights
DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers.Read More
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools
Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools.Read More
Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner
Eusebius McKaiser investigates the impact the lockdown has had on the beauty industry with Karen Hill and Felicia Ntsika.Read More