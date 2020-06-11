[WATCH] Woman ranting about kids not having licence for toy cars is baffling





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman has everyone confused by how she makes a cup of tea

Woman ranting about kids not having licence for toy cars is baffling

Social media is talking after a video of a woman went on a rant and shouting at little kids for not having a licence for their toy cars went viral.

Watch this baffling video below:

This lady is mad that the kids don't have a drivers license pic.twitter.com/QrfOvDAE8l — Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) June 4, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: