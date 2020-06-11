New website has created background office noise for those working from home
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Woman has everyone confused by how she makes a cup of tea
New website has created background office noise for those working from home
For those that are still working from home and might miss the sounds they used to hear in the office, a new website has created background office noise, to make people feel like they are back at the office.
Click here to check out this website:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials
Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.Read More
[WATCH] Woman ranting about kids not having licence for toy cars is baffling
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Alcohol brand funny ad shows how Victor Gomes enforces COVID-19 rules
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Woman has everyone confused by how she makes a cup of tea
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Sunday Brunch's Tim Lovejoy falls off stage on live TV
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] King Price ad taking comical spin on lockdown leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime'
The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto.Read More
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'
The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes.Read More