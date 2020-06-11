Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
New website has created background office noise for those working from home

11 June 2020 8:43 AM
by
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

New website has created background office noise for those working from home

For those that are still working from home and might miss the sounds they used to hear in the office, a new website has created background office noise, to make people feel like they are back at the office.

Click here to check out this website:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


