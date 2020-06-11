SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers
One of the most fundamental goals of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 is to improve the quality of education, skills development and innovation that will ultimately enable future professionals to realise their full potential.
And, although bursaries and the refurbishment of leaning facilities play a crucial role in realising these goals, it’s also important to look beyond the lecture room to address the societal issues that face each individual tertiary student.
But, how does this multifaceted approach to development work in the real world?
Inside the lecture room
Opportunity is the first, and often the most crucial step in reaching success. By receiving bursaries, young people can access the educational resources required for realising their potential.
Through its bursary programme in 2019 – the PPS Foundation supported by The Professional Provident Society (PPS) achieved its target of funding 60 students across various universities and, institutes of technology.
The selection of bursary candidates was based on their history of academic excellence and merit and, most of the beneficiaries are now pursuing those qualifications in STEM-related fields that complement the national agenda and socio-economic context of South Africa.
We are inspired by the achievements of the PPS Foundation over the past three years. As a company that embraces the ethos of mutuality, we do not have shareholders, we have members from across the spectrum of professions and economic sectors.Izak Smit, Chief Executive Officer — PPS South Africa
We care about the professional community. We care about the positive impact that this special community can make on the world around us. We also care about the future of this community and adding to our ranks new talented members who are beneficiaries of PPS Foundation’s efforts.Izak Smit, Chief Executive Officer — PPS South Africa
Outside the lecture room
Staying focused, remaining committed and passionate depends on factors both, inside and outside the lecture room.
Understanding how external factors can affect a student’s ability to learn, the PPS Foundation wiped out the historical debt of eight beneficiaries who were burdened by outstanding fees, predating their PPS Foundation bursaries – allowing those students to focus on their goals without the burdens.
Looking beyond funding and finance, attention also needs to be given to workplace readiness by making sure every future professional is equipped to enter the real world.
The LEAP (Learned, Engaged, Accelerated, Professionals) work-readiness programme does just that. To date, it has provided over 1000 students from various academic institutions with communication and presentation skills as well as CV and interview preparation.
If you would like to invest in the education of South Africa's future professionals, click here to make a donation to the PPS Foundation or visit www.pps.co.za for more information.
