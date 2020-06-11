SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
EWN: Go slow at Livingstone Hospital poses a health risk to healthcare workers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lauren Isaacs
Today at 15:20
ConCourt rules for Independent candidates
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Stefanie Fick
Today at 15:52
Potential legal action over sanitizers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonginkosi Ntuli, claims specialist for professional indemnity and liability claims at SHA Specialis
Today at 16:10
Cele visiting families of killed cops
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 17:11
[Right of Reply] UIF responds to busdrivers taking opting to use pensions due to UIF payment delays
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Teboho Maruping
Today at 17:20
UIF interview continues
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Teboho Maruping
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:08
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots and registers growth during the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Khathu Mufamadi - CEO at Droppa
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus: How do you innovate and what do you innovate to ride out this storm.?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
702 announces lineup changes Clement Manyathela to take up the 9am slot from Eusebius McKaiser, Mandy Weiner to host The Midday Report. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
R423m set aside for government's so-called prestige projects - DA The Democratic Alliance has questioned the planned expenditure saying it is not essential at this point. 11 June 2020 1:27 PM
Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest, no arrest made so far Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the police haven't given out much information but the boyfriend was questioned. 11 June 2020 1:08 PM
View all Local
High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC reflects on municipal debt and what is happening in the City of Tshwane. 11 June 2020 8:14 AM
DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday The party's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty says if councillors don't attend the meeting they would be in contempt of court. 11 June 2020 7:19 AM
Educators Union of SA loses court bid to overturn decision to reopen schools Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga reflects on this judgment and how much it would cost to lose the 2020 academic year. 10 June 2020 1:47 PM
View all Politics
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
[LISTEN] How COVID-19 is providing an opportunity for some people to 'reset' Azania Mosaka speaks to human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush. 10 June 2020 4:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Africa

SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers

11 June 2020 11:33 AM
by
Tags:
#ChangeMakers
Education
Bursary programme
!Khomani Cultural Landscape
bursary
PPS
PPS Foundation
The Professional Provident Society

Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today!

One of the most fundamental goals of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 is to improve the quality of education, skills development and innovation that will ultimately enable future professionals to realise their full potential.

And, although bursaries and the refurbishment of leaning facilities play a crucial role in realising these goals, it’s also important to look beyond the lecture room to address the societal issues that face each individual tertiary student.

But, how does this multifaceted approach to development work in the real world?

Inside the lecture room

Opportunity is the first, and often the most crucial step in reaching success. By receiving bursaries, young people can access the educational resources required for realising their potential.

Through its bursary programme in 2019 – the PPS Foundation supported by The Professional Provident Society (PPS) achieved its target of funding 60 students across various universities and, institutes of technology.

The selection of bursary candidates was based on their history of academic excellence and merit and, most of the beneficiaries are now pursuing those qualifications in STEM-related fields that complement the national agenda and socio-economic context of South Africa.

We are inspired by the achievements of the PPS Foundation over the past three years. As a company that embraces the ethos of mutuality, we do not have shareholders, we have members from across the spectrum of professions and economic sectors.

Izak Smit, Chief Executive Officer — PPS South Africa

We care about the professional community. We care about the positive impact that this special community can make on the world around us. We also care about the future of this community and adding to our ranks new talented members who are beneficiaries of PPS Foundation’s efforts.

Izak Smit, Chief Executive Officer — PPS South Africa

Outside the lecture room

Staying focused, remaining committed and passionate depends on factors both, inside and outside the lecture room.

Understanding how external factors can affect a student’s ability to learn, the PPS Foundation wiped out the historical debt of eight beneficiaries who were burdened by outstanding fees, predating their PPS Foundation bursaries – allowing those students to focus on their goals without the burdens.

Looking beyond funding and finance, attention also needs to be given to workplace readiness by making sure every future professional is equipped to enter the real world.

The LEAP (Learned, Engaged, Accelerated, Professionals) work-readiness programme does just that. To date, it has provided over 1000 students from various academic institutions with communication and presentation skills as well as CV and interview preparation.

If you would like to invest in the education of South Africa's future professionals, click here to make a donation to the PPS Foundation or visit www.pps.co.za for more information.


11 June 2020 11:33 AM
by
Tags:
#ChangeMakers
Education
Bursary programme
!Khomani Cultural Landscape
bursary
PPS
PPS Foundation
The Professional Provident Society

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

Hand on telephone in a call centre

[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent?

11 June 2020 3:30 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflix-dstvjpg

Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials

11 June 2020 9:07 AM

Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

[LISTEN] How COVID-19 is providing an opportunity for some people to 'reset'

10 June 2020 4:04 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19

9 June 2020 3:31 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19?

8 June 2020 12:22 PM

Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

connie-chiume-twitterjpg

Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime'

7 June 2020 3:31 PM

The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150102-Lions-head.jpg

SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'

6 June 2020 3:49 PM

Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sex-education-2jpg

Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve

5 June 2020 12:29 PM

The clinical sexologist tells Eusebius McKaiser that it is important for parents to initiate the conversation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black-busines-woman-entrepreneur-job-freelancer-laptop-career-goals-startup123rf

How to set up your home workstation

4 June 2020 2:47 PM

Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chalk-board-school-class-educationjpg

[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19

3 June 2020 2:58 PM

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

netflix-dstvjpg

Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials

11 June 2020 9:07 AM

Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musa Manzi

Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines

10 June 2020 4:14 PM

Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150517Nkurunziza.jpg

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza has died: government

9 June 2020 4:44 PM

A statement from Burundi's presidency on Tuesday said Pierre Nkurunziza was hospitalised over the weekend and that his health "abruptly changed" on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thandiswa-mazwaijpg

Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert

30 May 2020 7:57 AM

The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus stimulus economic 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases

25 May 2020 6:32 PM

M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

richardjpg

The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

23 May 2020 8:44 PM

This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miriam-makeba-angelique-kidjojpg

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

23 May 2020 9:01 AM

“This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moeketsi Majoro

Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister

19 May 2020 3:33 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ei-7020-episodic-thumbnail-helen-254x161-fapng

Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19

19 May 2020 1:23 PM

Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics

15 May 2020 4:39 PM

Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 announces lineup changes

Local

Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional

Politics

R423m set aside for government's so-called prestige projects - DA

Local

EWN Highlights

Line-up changes at 702 as Eusebius McKaiser exits, Mandy Weiner returns

11 June 2020 3:39 PM

Hangberg remains volatile after police demolish illegal structures

11 June 2020 2:18 PM

EFF's Ndlozi questions role of SAPS in fight against GBV

11 June 2020 1:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA