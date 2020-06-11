Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional





The Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that independent candidates who are not members of a political party cant contest national and provincial elections.

Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga ruled that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional and the law needs to be changed.

The declaration is suspended for 24 months to allow for changes in the law to happen.

In 2019, the New Nation Movement (NNM) NPC and others filed an urgent application with the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal a Western Cape High Court decision.

On 17 September 2018, the applicants had approached the high court seeking an order declaring section 57A and Schedule 1A to the Electoral Act unconstitutional because they prevent independent candidates from standing for election to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.