Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional
The Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that independent candidates who are not members of a political party cant contest national and provincial elections.
Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga ruled that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional and the law needs to be changed.
RELATED: Electoral Commission publishes draft regulations for Party Funding Act
The declaration is suspended for 24 months to allow for changes in the law to happen.
In 2019, the New Nation Movement (NNM) NPC and others filed an urgent application with the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal a Western Cape High Court decision.
On 17 September 2018, the applicants had approached the high court seeking an order declaring section 57A and Schedule 1A to the Electoral Act unconstitutional because they prevent independent candidates from standing for election to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.
More from Politics
We stand ready as IEC to rectify defects obtained in Electoral Act - Sy Mamabolo
Pundits reflect on the apex court ruling in favour of independent candidates contesting in provincial and national elections.Read More
High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC reflects on municipal debt and what is happening in the City of Tshwane.Read More
DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday
The party's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty says if councillors don't attend the meeting they would be in contempt of court.Read More
Educators Union of SA loses court bid to overturn decision to reopen schools
Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga reflects on this judgment and how much it would cost to lose the 2020 academic year.Read More
Court to hear Fita's cigarette ban case against government today
The organisation wants the lockdown ban on the sale of tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful.Read More
Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3
Police minister gives an update on the steps that his department has taken since the country entered into lockdown Level 3.Read More
A lot has gone into supporting students during this time - Buti Manamela
Higher Education, Science and Technology deputy minister reflects on the universities and TVET colleges readiness to reopen.Read More
'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients'
Tygerberg Hospital’s professor Elmin Steyn and SAMRC’s professor Charles Parry reflect on the lifting of the ban on alcohol.Read More
SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer
Wikus Steyl says the military was supposed to protect citizens during the lockdown and not kill them.Read More
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights
DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers.Read More