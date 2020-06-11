Unisa working on restoring online platforms
The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it is working tirelessly to restore its websites and the exam system.
The university says all exams affected will be delayed and will only start as soon as the systems become available.
They institution has urged students to keep monitoring the system, social media, and their myLife accounts for updates.
We apologise most sincerely for the inconvenience this will cause our students and assure you that we will work tirelessly to get the systems up as soon as possible.— Unisa (@unisa) June 11, 2020
More from Local
[LISTEN] The effects of alcohol on the brain
David Bayever from the Faculty Pharmacy and Pharmacology at Wits University says brain cells have the ability to regenerate.Read More
702 announces lineup changes
Clement Manyathela to take up the 9am slot from Eusebius McKaiser, Mandy Weiner to host The Midday Report.Read More
R423m set aside for government's so-called prestige projects - DA
The Democratic Alliance has questioned the planned expenditure saying it is not essential at this point.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest, no arrest made so far
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the police haven't given out much information but the boyfriend was questioned.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral of murdered Tshegofatso Pule under way
The 28-year-old was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort. She was eight months pregnant.Read More
[LISTEN] What you need to know if you are looking to sell food in a metro
Joanne Joseph speaks to Food Focus co-founder Linda Jackson to find out.Read More
Road Passenger Bargaining Council inundated with complaints due to UIF delays
The council says it is sitting with at least 22 companies that have not been paid even after it had submitted their claims.Read More
[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown
Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension.Read More
Transnet Pipelines working with Hawks to curb vandalism
Transnet Pipelines says safety measures have been introduced to curb incidents of tampering by thieves hoping to steal fuel.Read More
Government lost roughly R2-billion in cigarette revenue over lockdown period
'Tobacco Wars' author Johan van Loggerenberg says R6-billion went into the illicit economy as cigarettes were sold at high prices.Read More