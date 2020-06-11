Unisa working on restoring online platforms

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
EWN: Go slow at Livingstone Hospital poses a health risk to healthcare workers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lauren Isaacs
Today at 15:20
ConCourt rules for Independent candidates
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Stefanie Fick
Today at 15:52
Potential legal action over sanitizers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonginkosi Ntuli, claims specialist for professional indemnity and liability claims at SHA Specialis
Today at 16:10
Cele visiting families of killed cops
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 17:11
[Right of Reply] UIF responds to busdrivers taking opting to use pensions due to UIF payment delays
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Teboho Maruping
Today at 17:20
UIF interview continues
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Teboho Maruping
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:08
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots and registers growth during the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Khathu Mufamadi - CEO at Droppa
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus: How do you innovate and what do you innovate to ride out this storm.?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
702 announces lineup changes Clement Manyathela to take up the 9am slot from Eusebius McKaiser, Mandy Weiner to host The Midday Report. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
R423m set aside for government's so-called prestige projects - DA The Democratic Alliance has questioned the planned expenditure saying it is not essential at this point. 11 June 2020 1:27 PM
Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest, no arrest made so far Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the police haven't given out much information but the boyfriend was questioned. 11 June 2020 1:08 PM
View all Local
High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC reflects on municipal debt and what is happening in the City of Tshwane. 11 June 2020 8:14 AM
DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday The party's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty says if councillors don't attend the meeting they would be in contempt of court. 11 June 2020 7:19 AM
Educators Union of SA loses court bid to overturn decision to reopen schools Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga reflects on this judgment and how much it would cost to lose the 2020 academic year. 10 June 2020 1:47 PM
View all Politics
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
[LISTEN] How COVID-19 is providing an opportunity for some people to 'reset' Azania Mosaka speaks to human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush. 10 June 2020 4:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Unisa working on restoring online platforms

11 June 2020 10:55 AM
by
Tags:
University of South Africa Unisa
Unisa exams
online platforms

The university says all exams affected will be delayed and will only start as soon as the systems become available.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it is working tirelessly to restore its websites and the exam system.

The university says all exams affected will be delayed and will only start as soon as the systems become available.

They institution has urged students to keep monitoring the system, social media, and their myLife accounts for updates.


11 June 2020 10:55 AM
by
Tags:
University of South Africa Unisa
Unisa exams
online platforms

Recommended

More from Local

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

[LISTEN] The effects of alcohol on the brain

11 June 2020 3:44 PM

David Bayever from the Faculty Pharmacy and Pharmacology at Wits University says brain cells have the ability to regenerate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clementjpg

702 announces lineup changes

11 June 2020 3:30 PM

Clement Manyathela to take up the 9am slot from Eusebius McKaiser, Mandy Weiner to host The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Union-Building-one.jpg

R423m set aside for government's so-called prestige projects - DA

11 June 2020 1:27 PM

The Democratic Alliance has questioned the planned expenditure saying it is not essential at this point.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200609-tshegofatso-pule2-edjpg

Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest, no arrest made so far

11 June 2020 1:08 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the police haven't given out much information but the boyfriend was questioned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200609-tshegofatso-pule2-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Funeral of murdered Tshegofatso Pule under way

11 June 2020 9:52 AM

The 28-year-old was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort. She was eight months pregnant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pizza

[LISTEN] What you need to know if you are looking to sell food in a metro

10 June 2020 6:28 PM

Joanne Joseph speaks to Food Focus co-founder Linda Jackson to find out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Road Passenger Bargaining Council inundated with complaints due to UIF delays

10 June 2020 6:08 PM

The council says it is sitting with at least 22 companies that have not been paid even after it had submitted their claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown

10 June 2020 5:07 PM

Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

transnetjpg

Transnet Pipelines working with Hawks to curb vandalism

10 June 2020 4:43 PM

Transnet Pipelines says safety measures have been introduced to curb incidents of tampering by thieves hoping to steal fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herbal cigarette 123rf 123rflifestyle

Government lost roughly R2-billion in cigarette revenue over lockdown period

10 June 2020 4:39 PM

'Tobacco Wars' author Johan van Loggerenberg says R6-billion went into the illicit economy as cigarettes were sold at high prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 announces lineup changes

Local

Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional

Politics

R423m set aside for government's so-called prestige projects - DA

Local

EWN Highlights

Line-up changes at 702 as Eusebius McKaiser exits, Mandy Weiner returns

11 June 2020 3:39 PM

Hangberg remains volatile after police demolish illegal structures

11 June 2020 2:18 PM

EFF's Ndlozi questions role of SAPS in fight against GBV

11 June 2020 1:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA