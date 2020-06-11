We stand ready as IEC to rectify defects obtained in Electoral Act - Sy Mamabolo
The Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that independent candidates who are not members of a political party cant contest national and provincial elections.
Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga ruled that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional and the law needs to be changed.
The declaration is suspended for 24 months to allow for changes in the law to happen.
RELATED: Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional
The ruling comes after a lengthy battle by the New Nation Movement (NNM).
What does this judgment mean?
Clement Manyathela on the Midday Report speaks to NNM national coordinator Bulelani Mkhohliswa, Independent Electoral Commission chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo and constitutional expert Michael Osborne to give more insight on the matter.
This has been a long battle and today we feel that we have been justified and democracy has won.Bulelani Mkhohliswa, National coordinator - New Nation Movement
Many South Africans that didn't see the need to go vote in 2019, we now want to go vote, he says.
Mamabolo says the IEC welcomes the judgment as the Constitutional Court is the apex court of the republic and that is where the matter must end.
We stand ready as an electoral commission to work with Parliament to ensure that the defects as obtained in the Electoral Act are duly rectified within 24 months.Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer - IEC
Osborne says the court found that the system under the current Electoral Act where if a person wants to stand either for provincial legislature or Parliament, one would have to first join a political party.
The whole system the court has held that it was inconsistent with Section 19 of the Constitution as that section says any citizen can stand.
Listen below to the full conversation:
