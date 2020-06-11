Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest, no arrest made so far





28-years old Tshegofatso Pule has been laid to rest.

Pule was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort with multiple stab wounds to her chest.

She was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has more.

RELATED: Funeral of murdered Tshegofatso Pule under way

The family members that spoke were really emotional. The aunt did a little ceremony, kneeling and begging men of South Africa to stop killing women. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The police haven't given us many updates. What we know is that there have been people brought in for questioning. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The boyfriend was also brought in for questioning but he was not arrested. There have been no arrests so far. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Wits Institute for Social Economic Research research associate Lisa Vetten says there is a range of things the country needs to look at to combat femicide.

Violent murders of women that were at a peak in the 1990s declined and hit at an all-time low around 2012. Lisa Vetten, Research Associate - Wits Institute for Social Economic Research

We were doing something right in this country for a decade. We need to understand what we were doing then that were are not doing now. Lisa Vetten, Research Associate - Wits Institute for Social Economic Research

Listen to the full interviews below...