R423m set aside for government's so-called prestige projects - DA





The Democratic Alliance (DA) has questioned the planned expenditure on government's so-called prestige projects for the 2020/21 financial year and says none of it is essential at this point.

In response to a DA parliamentary question, the Minister of Public Works Patricia De Lille revealed that the planned expenditure on prestige projects for the 2020/21 budget is R423-million.

Some of the budgets will be for facilities management at the Union Buildings and Presidency offices and the Parliamentary Villages in Cape Town amongst other renovations.

DA MP Tim Brauteseth says the money should be re-prioritised given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time of the COVID-19 storm where people are literally starving, losing their jobs and many businesses are hitting the wall, it is time to re-prioritise and spend every available cent on assisting South African's get through this crisis. Tim Brauteseth, DA MP

It just appears that the Department of Public Works is setting aside money with complete disregard for how the rest of South Africans are living at the moment. Tim Brauteseth, DA MP

