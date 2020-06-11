[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent?





Customer service and support agents can either make or break a company's image.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explores this and what makes a good customer service agent using the case of Hazel from Durban.

After weeks of customer non-service from various M-Web staffers in several departments, Hazel was put through to someone who made all the difference.

She wrote to me to say just how that one individual not only sorted the problem out but in the process, restored her faith in the organisation. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

When I do customer service training I say no matter how low or high in the organisation you are, every time you deal with a customer you have a choice to either enhance the relationship that the customer has with a company and enhance the image of the company or to sabotage it. It's your choice. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

