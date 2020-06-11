[LISTEN] The effects of alcohol on the brain
David Bayever from the Faculty Pharmacy and Pharmacology at Wits University talks to Azania Mosaka about the effects alcohol has on the brain.
He explains how is an alcohol a central nervous system depressant.
He also touches on how alcohol’s activity on the dopamine site in the brain’s reward center produces the pleasurable feelings that motivate many people to drink in the first place.
When you drink alcohol it has an effect on the neurotransmitter.David Bayever - Department of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, Wits faculty of Health Sciences
A person who drinks heavily over a period of time will find that the brain deposits the persistent attack by the chemical on the brain and they have difficulty on the sobriety they wish to have.David Bayever - Department of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, Wits faculty of Health Sciences
While the brain cells may have been damaged they have the ability to regenerate as long as they are not under the attack of the alcohol being put in the body.David Bayever - Department of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, Wits faculty of Health Sciences
Listen to the full interview below...
