702 announces lineup changes





Talk Radio Station 702, part of Primedia Broadcasting’s portfolio of radio stations, announced today that Clement Manyathela will move from The Midday Report to take up the 9am slot from Eusebius McKaiser, who departs on 26 June 2020.

Clement is a well-known and respected political journalist who has spent his career covering senior political and industry leaders, providing objective insight and informed opinion. Clement will be bringing his own blend of investigative reporting and deep insights.

702 Station Manager, Thabisile Mbete says: “702 has spent a lot of time understanding what our listeners now – and of the future – are looking for. We have valued Eusebius’s contribution and know that the next stage of his career journey will showcase his skills as a journalist, political analyst, writer and of course, master debater.”

Manyathela says: “It is always challenging starting something new and I am grateful for the opportunity. I am looking forward to this new chapter of my broadcasting career, exploring new ideas and having an extended time to engage with our listeners.”

Mandy Weiner also returns to the Primedia Broadcast team, hosting The Midday Report. Her style, investigative insights and approach have ensured her a dedicated following of South Africans keen to get to the core of the facts behind our country’s largest breaking news stories.

“This is a homecoming for me. 702 is where I started my career and it nurtured and moulded me into the journalist I am today. I am excited at the opportunity presented by a fast-paced, news-driven, agenda-setting show such as The Midday Report”, says Mandy.

The change to the lineup is part of the longer-term strategy to reposition 702 in response to listener feedback.

“Clement and Mandy are trusted journalists, known for their fresh approaches to news reporting. We know that their contributions will be central to us successfully delivering on our responsible media strategy, one that will see us continue to build trust and audiences as we look to take 702 to the next level,” comments Primedia Broadcasting acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams.