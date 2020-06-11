Workers at Livingstone Hospital on go-slow over overtime payments





Cleaners, cooks, porters and laundry workers are on a go-slow at Livingstone hospital in Port Elizabeth.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on account of anonymity, doctors at the hospital say they are working in dangerous and unsanitary conditions.

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs has more.

The doctors I spoke to yesterday told me about the nightmare situation they are facing at Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth. Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They sent us photographs of cardboard bins stuffed with rubbish and other medical waste littering the passage. Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Isaacs adds that the doctors mentioned that they had to take linen and surgical gear offsite themselves.

The doctors say the workers are upset that overtime has not been paid and they are working in terrible conditions. Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News

