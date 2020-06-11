Workers at Livingstone Hospital on go-slow over overtime payments
Cleaners, cooks, porters and laundry workers are on a go-slow at Livingstone hospital in Port Elizabeth.
Speaking to Eyewitness News on account of anonymity, doctors at the hospital say they are working in dangerous and unsanitary conditions.
Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs has more.
The doctors I spoke to yesterday told me about the nightmare situation they are facing at Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth.Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They sent us photographs of cardboard bins stuffed with rubbish and other medical waste littering the passage.Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Isaacs adds that the doctors mentioned that they had to take linen and surgical gear offsite themselves.
The doctors say the workers are upset that overtime has not been paid and they are working in terrible conditions.Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays
On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid.Read More
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million
The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252.Read More
Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers
Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof.Read More
If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Cele says at Level 3 the country has seen more brawls related to alcohol.Read More
[LISTEN] The effects of alcohol on the brain
David Bayever from the Faculty Pharmacy and Pharmacology at Wits University says brain cells have the ability to regenerate.Read More
702 announces lineup changes
Clement Manyathela to take up the 9am slot from Eusebius McKaiser, Mandy Wiener to host The Midday Report.Read More
R423m set aside for government's so-called prestige projects - DA
The Democratic Alliance has questioned the planned expenditure saying it is not essential at this point.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest, no arrest made so far
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the police haven't given out much information but the boyfriend was questioned.Read More
Unisa working on restoring online platforms
The university says all exams affected will be delayed and will only start as soon as the systems become available.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral of murdered Tshegofatso Pule under way
The 28-year-old was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort. She was eight months pregnant.Read More