Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers





Retailers may be held liable for personal injuries and suffering if consumers experience an adverse reaction to the sanitisers dispensed at store entrances.

SHA Specialist Underwriters claims specialist for professional indemnity and liability claims Bonginkosi Ntuli says while a class action lawsuit can be brought forward, a claimant must prove that they have suffered harm from the product sprayed on their hands.

There are a lot of things to prove and the onus lies on the complainant that comes forward with the class action. If there is a pattern of injuries and suffering like hallucinations, peeling of the skin and the reactions that consumers have, and they decide to come together and have a class action, it is possible but the court would need them to prove... Bonginkosi Ntuli, Specialist for professional indemnity and liability claims - SHA Specialist Underwriters

